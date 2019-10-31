DBS Asia Hub 2 to Open its First Digital Literacy Centre in Hyderabad

With an objective to reaffirm its commitment to foster a digitally empowered community, DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2) partners with the NASSCOM foundation to inaugurate the first DAH2 Digital Literacy Centre in Hyderabad. The centre will be supporting the National Digital Literacy Mission initiative by the Govt. of India.



Alex Woo, CEO, DBS Asia Hub 2, comments, “DBS as an organization is committed to making meaningful contributions to the communities where we operate. The launch of the Digital Literacy Centre, in partnership with NASSCOM foundation aligns with our larger ethos of being purpose-driven and making a positive impact on lives. The initiative is a step towards fulfilling our vision to become the best bank for a better world”.



Located in Mehdipatnam in the central zone of Hyderabad, the centre aims to facilitate training infrastructure serving the communities of Gudimalkapur, Rethibowli and nearby areas. The centre’s training infrastructure benefits close to 1000 people in the underserved community and aims to teach the basics of computers and other digital devices, communicate over emails, engage on social media and leverage the power of the internet.

“In Telangana, we have trained 10000+ people including 300 persons with disabilities in digital literacy and employability skills. We hope that this new centre will further help the state government achieve its goal of a Digital Telangana. We would like to thank DBS for supporting the digital empowerment cause and would like to invite more organizations to partner with us in bridging the digital gap.”



Headquartered in Singapore, DBS Group is one of the leading financial services group in Asia and it acted at the forefront of harnessing best-in-class technology to re-imagine banking and provide innovative banking solutions. The DBS Asia Hub 2 is integral for strengthening DBS’ technological capabilities across regions and improving the digital transformation agenda.