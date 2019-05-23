Congress-led UDF leads in Kerala, YSR Congress set to wrest power in Andhra



As the vote count for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala progressed on Thursday, the Congress and its allies had forged ahead everywhere, official sources said.



The BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, after showing initial promise, slipped to the second position behind Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor, who led by over 1,700 votes.



Congress President Rahul Gandhi was leading in Wayanad by over 25,000 votes, the sources said.



The Left candidates, after leading initially in seven seats, slipped to the second spot in most places.



In all there will be 14 rounds of counting.



In 2014, the Congress-led UDF won in 12 and the Left in 8 seats.



The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) appears set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh as the trends on Thursday showed the party was leading in 69 seats in the state's 175-member Assembly.



YSRCP was leading in 69 seats while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was trailing with leads in just 11 seats. Actor Pawan Kalyan's party Jana Sena was leading in one constituency, according to the information available with the Election Commission of India at 10 a.m.



Jagan Mohan Reddy's party was racing ahead of across the state ever since the initial trends started emerging.



YSRCP was also ahead in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies while TDP candidates were leading in five seats.



Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet

Source: IANS