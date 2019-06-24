'Be Invincible' Women's Summit Gather Leaders in San Francisco







Mayor Breed, House Speaker Pelosi, Author Jarrett motivates the women to ?swerve?



Fremont, CA: Celebrating the strength, resilience, and power of women in San Francisco, Mayor London N. Breed has organized ?Be Invincible? Women?s Summit, attracting the attention and participation of influential women around.



The summit which was held on June 16 at the Moscone Center West had the presence of noted women from several industries and sectors, including health, finance, corporate, government, NGOs and politics.



Mayor Breed welcomed the gathering that was aimed at providing a platform where they can find the strength to put themselves forward and at the same time lift one another up together. It also gave them a chance to corporate networking between different organizations, and get career advice from the experts directly.



The summit saw the presence of some high-profile personalities including Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Valerie J. Jarrett, author and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, Jennifer Azzi from NBA Academies Women Programs, Kate Kendall, LGBTQ advocate, and campaign manager for Take Back the Court, and many more.



Brushing off the recent confrontations with President Donald Trump, Pelosi advised to ?not let anyone diminish who you are, and what you bring to the table? at the summit. She spoke of her experiences in politics, as well as her respect to the office of the President of the United States, and the difficulties she faces to find the common ground with a divided government.



Jarrett spoke more on her career and life as a lawyer, wife, and mother, and the difficulties it entailed. She said that she tried to be better organized and efficient by sleeping a few hours in her earlier days until she realized it?s not working; that was when she decided to swerve out of her comfort zone and progress happened.



"So, swerve ladies, swerve," Jarrett besought.



