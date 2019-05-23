BJP's victory is triumph of national forces: RSS
Thursday, 23 May 2019, 12:37 Hrs
8
cmt right
7
Comment Right
2
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Election


The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday dubbed BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha polls as a triumph of national forces and hoped that the opposition parties would welcome mandate with humility.

"Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government. This is the triumph of the national forces. Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness," Bhayyaji Joshi, RSS General Secretary, said in a statement.

The saffron organisation expected that the new government would endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people while the opposition parties accept the defeat with all humility. 

"We wish that with the completion of polling process all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility," Joshi said.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet



 

Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.