Aziz Ansari hosts surprise gig in Mumbai
Friday, 24 May 2019, 08:51 Hrs
 Before his official tour in India, comedian Aziz Ansari was happy to spread cheer and laughter with his surprise gig, in which he touched upon issues like US politics, racism and the #MeToo movement, at a restaurant here.

Ansari surprised his fans on Wednesday by doing a set at Todi Mill Social in Lower Parel, as a part of Indian comedian Varun Thakur's show. 

He performed for nearly an hour, right after Varun. He opened the act by talking about his apprehensions of doing a comedy gig in India.

The Indian-American star, who was accused of sexual misconduct last year, also opened up abut the allegations during the set. 

Last year, a 24-year-old New York photographer accused the comedian of repeatedly pressuring her to have sex when they went on a date in 2017.

Opening up about the allegations, he said that he felt scared, humiliated and terrible. He called it an "intense experience".

The comedian is happy to bring his comedy tour 'Road to Nowhere' to India in collaboration with BookMyShow. 

Ansari said he has not prepared differently for his tour in India. 

The award winning stand-up comic will perform at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Liberty Cinema in Mumbai on May 24 and 25. He will then perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Delhi on May 26. 



Source: IANS
