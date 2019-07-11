Apollo 11 mission to be projected onto Washington Monument
Thursday, 11 July 2019, 06:38 Hrs
Washington - To mark 50 years of the first lunar landing, a 363-feet Saturn V rocket that took man to the moon, will be projected on the east face of the Washington Monument here from July 16-20.



Towards the end, the massive projection will be accompanied by a special 17-minute show, 'Apollo 50: Go for the Moon', that recreates the launch of Apollo 11.



The show combines full-motion projection mapping artwork and archival footage to tell the story of the first Moon landing. It will unfold on the face of the Washington Monument and supporting screens, including a 40-feet wide recreation of the famous Kennedy Space Centre countdown clock.



The Apollo 11, which launched on July 16, 1969, with three astronauts -- Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin and Michael Collins -- touched down on the moon's surface on July 20. Exactly 50 years on, it is being marked as a historic day worldwide.



This free-to-attend presentation is by the National Air and Space Museum, the US Department of the Interior and 59 Productions. It is directed by Richard Slaney, with music by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal.



Source: IANS
