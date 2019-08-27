Amazon.in announces Fab Phones Fest

Amazon India today announced the newest edition of Fab Phones Fest . Until August30, 2019, customers can getexciting offers on budget and premium smartphones across brands & accessories with lowest prices along with no cost EMI up to 12 months.

The three day event will feature an array of brands like OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, Redmi Y3,Mi A2,Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Honor View 20, Huawei Y9, OPPO K3, Honor Play among many others.

Additionally, there will be great offers on premium phones with extra exchange offers on OPPO Reno, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, LG V40, Vivo V15 Pro,OPPO F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70 Pro to name a few.

Besides, all latest launches including Mi A3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, OPPO Reno 2 series, Vivo S1 too will be available with exciting offers.

Customers shopping during the Fest can avail exciting exchange offers up to INR 4,000 with no cost EMI starting INR 1331 per month. Additionally, they can also get 6% extra value on the sale of an old smartphone via Cashify and 5% Instant Bank Discount on using HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EMI. Furthermore, they can also avail total damage protection for their new phones and secure their much-loved devices for a nominal charge.

OnePlus 7 series starting INR 32,990. No cost EMI up to 12 months

Flash Sale – Mi A3 Sale Starting at INR 12,999. Additional cashback up to INR 1000 on HDFC Credit Card and EMI

Lowest Price ever Redmi Y3 – INR 8,999

Oppo K3 starting at INR 16,990 and Additional Amazon Pay Cashback of INR 1000

Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 available at INR 9,990 and INR 13,990 respectively

Up to 60% off on Large Appliances & TVs

30% - 75% off on Home & Kitchen

Up to 50% off on Beauty

Monthly groceries starting INR 1

Up to INR 5,000 off on Amazon Devices

Click here to check out all top offers during Amazon.in’s Fab Phones Fest!