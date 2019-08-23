'Amazon Fresh' launched with 2 hour delivery service

E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday announced the launch of "Amazon Fresh", offering food and grocery items, for select pin-codes in the city.



"The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience with the most convenient 2-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6 a.m. to midnight on Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.



According to the company, with Amazon Fresh, customers can order their grocery requirements across a selection of over 5,000 fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery like staples, packaged food, personal care and home care.



"These ultrafast deliveries are powered by Amazon's Prime Now service which was earlier available only on the separate Prime Now app. The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad," it said.



Siddharth Nambiar, Director of Category Management, Amazon India said: "Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within 2 hours. We are starting this service in Bengaluru and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities."



Through the Amazon Fresh store on Amazon.in, "prime" members will get exclusive access to the two-hour delivery slots for Rs 49. All customers get convenient two-hour delivery slots from 6 a.m. to midnight with free delivery for orders above Rs 600. Orders below Rs 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs 29, it said.

