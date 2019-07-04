Amazon Admits it Keeps Alexa Data Forever
Thursday, 04 July 2019, 14:00 Hrs
4
cmt right
6
Comment Right
9
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Amazon


Retail giant Amazon has reportedly admitted it does not always delete the stored data that it obtains through voice interactions through its voice assistant Alexa and Echo line-up of smart devices.

As first reported by the CNET, Brian Huseman, Amazon's Vice President of Public Policy, responded to Delaware Senator Chris Coons on June 28, informing that Amazon keeps the transcripts until users "manually delete the information". 

"Huseman also noted that Amazon had an 'ongoing effort to ensure those transcripts do not remain in any of Alexa's other storage systems'.

"There are still records from some conversations with Alexa that Amazon won't delete, even if people remove the audio, the letter revealed," the report said on Wednesday.

The answers came as a follow-up to a request from Coons dating to last month when the Senator questioned how long the company holds on to voice recordings and transcripts from Echo interactions. 

"The American people deserve to understand how their personal data is being used by tech companies, and I will continue to work with both consumers and companies to identify how to best protect Americans' personal information," Coons was quoted as saying in a statement by CNET.

According to Amazon, other types of Alexa requests, like setting an alarm, reminder, or calendar event, also leave data.



Read More News:



Facebook to Ban Ads that ask People not to Vote



Apple Replacing Logic-boards of some 2018 MacBooks



 



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.