The notion of human beings has always been to think and conform to a bigger goal in their life. In midst of that pursuit, they have intentionally or unintentionally raised some social issues that in turn stand in their way to success. Abhyuday, IIT Bombay believes that it is the high time now to bring out the best, smartest and innovative young minds of our country in front of the world where they themselves hold the key to solve numerous challenges that have plagued our society for long. Unfortunately, most of the startups built around this fail because they lack the required business plan. Thus, in order to help such startups, every year they organize Action Plan- a social entrepreneurship competition.

With Action Plan, Abhyuday IIT Bombay is trying to promote the concept of social entrepreneurship. The main aim behind organizing this competition is to encourage our youth to look around for various social issues, identify their root cause and then, come up with a proper solution to that particular problem. Then, in the due course of this competition, the teams are guided to convert their solution into a scalable business model by encouraging various stakeholder interactions, engaging them with different organizations, and validating their ideas in the society. It also has a unique dual mentorship program to help the teams with their ideas.

Teams are connected with two kinds of mentors: business mentors and technical mentors. The business mentors help the teams with the business aspects of the solution while technical mentors help the teams get a better insight into the problem they are trying to tackle. Then, eventually, Abhyuday IIT Bombay provides the teams with a platform where they can pitch their business models in front of a panel of country’s leading incubators and investors in the social sector, in order to help them get training and seed funding opportunities for further development. Apart from this, there are many other opportunities like networking with top entrepreneurs from our judging panel, and also a cash prize worth INR 1 Lakh at stake for the participants.

Waste Management, Health Care, Women Empowerment, Pollution, Renewable Resources, Financial Inclusion, Agricultural, Education, Water Management and Employability are the ten sectors where you can analyse the problems and come up with your own idea of a solution in a startup and turn it into reality.

So, if you feel you have an idea or a small startup of your own that has the potential of doing good for the society and you need a roadmap on how to turn it into a successful business, you must consider participating in Action Plan.

You can register for the same at: http://abhyudayiitb.org/actionplan/.