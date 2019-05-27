AV-ICNx is the changed title for the Mumbai, India Expo



AV-ICNx is now the title of the AV (! integrated systems!) expo in Mumbai, India. The new title speaks about Integration, Communication, and Networking [ICNx] expo. We replaced the launch title out of a spirit of cooperation to Integrated Systems Events LLC, jointly owned by Avixa and Cedia and organizer of ISE, Amsterdam.



ISE’s feelings of copyright in regard to ISE acronym and the generic description ‘Integrated Systems’ was communicated to us, though we felt our right to use a generic description, our motivation to change the title of our expo and magazine and domain was the sudden decision by Bart Kresa to abort the installation of “Stavaoid 270? - A new experience” of the Universal Spectacle multi-faceted sculpture we all admired at ISE Amsterdam. Full arrangements were underway for an indoor experience of the smaller reflective sculpture with a single Panasonic projector mapping. Suddenly whoof!



It dawned on our management that indeed professionals and consultants and integrators could find themselves in a divisive landscape, not leading to sharing of technology and expertise. Our intention was, (as clearly stated in my show launch message) to contribute to the AV industry, with exposition of product and technology and education, training opportunities, conference and seminars. Thus, we decided to acquiesce to the notice not to use the acronym ISE and the words Integrated Systems for the expo! We have changed title for our expo which hopefully will be appreciated by all, the media, manufacturers and distributors and professionals in the global AV industry. Trust any sense of conflict is over with the change of name of expo, magazine and domain. Once gain the new title is AV-ICNx.



Information communication and networking over IP is going to increase with 5G. With smart display technology being amortized, intelligent projection, impending AV-OTT replacing conventional broadcast, innovation and change in conferencing, AI signage and AI in every application in AV-IT it is challenging to educate the market and spread best practice standards and specs. AV-ICNx platform aim is spread the word and to develop the market.



Professionals gathering at any convention is good for the AV-ICNx industry, in turn such conventions further business prospects. Actual users and customers must have as many opportunities to experience latest technology. In this spirit we launched AV-ICNx expo and magazine and our efforts indeed are appreciated by whomsoever we meet. We hope to continue now with the new name and title of the show and magazine as we aim to be a part of the community as a contributor.



Now we hope that any reason that might have been that prompted withdrawal of participation does not exist. None of us must act in a manner that is detrimental to the AV-IT industry. After all of us have one mantra – integration, communication, networking in audio and video fast and furious on best sound and display, so...we have responded to the proprietary feelings of our industry association with propriety. Our new domain name [www.av-icnx.com ) and new title magazine and new title expo AV-ICNx remains more active in driving education, training, seminars, conferences and expositions for information communication and audio video integration and networking. Our motto is integrate and connect the world. Let us all join hands in cooperation so that professionals and artistes in our fraternity can spread the word without any hindrance.



