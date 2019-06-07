5 of the Best Luxury Hotels you can go for in Chennai







Exclusive hotels give their visitors world-class measures of accommodation and offices while enabling the voyagers to appreciate the sights of this hypnotizing city. Various worldwide lodging networks have built up deluxe inns in the lap of Chennai to give visitors agreeable and extravagant experience. Some of the Deluxe Hotels in Chennai are discussed below:



1. The Park Hotel, Chennai



The Park Hotel, Chennai with its contemporary and current stylistic theme and conveniences guarantees a serene and quiet occasion for its visitors. The rooms are enhanced with coconut shell decorate tables, pearly glass, material lights, and pale beech wood deck to give the psyche and soul a chance to rest in a peaceful environment. The rooms have been all around outfitted with specially crafted 10-inch beddings, plume pads, gem boxes containing treats and refreshments and a practical workspace structured with various call taking care of and rapid Internet offices.



2. Trident Hilton Hotel, Chennai



The Trident Inn Chennai is situated close to the air terminal, and it is close to the new business focuses of Sriperumbudur, Guindy Industrial Estate, and Maraimalainagar. The Trident lodging set among 5 sections of land of tropical plant enclosures is an inert goal for occasions, gatherings, commemorations, weddings or dinners. Convenience in the Trident Hilton Hotel is given in its 167 well-encouraged rooms, which are halfway cooled and outfitted with electronic safes, tea/espresso machines, direct dialing offices and 24 x 7 Internet availability and satellite TVs.



3. Taj Cove Hotel, Chennai



The Taj Fisherman's Cove inn Chennai is one of the best shoreline resorts among all Chennai lodgings.The lodging, which is situated along the Cavelong shoreline in Kanchipuram area, Chennai, was changed from a Dutch Fort close by the stretch of the Bay of Bengal. Convenience at the inn is given in its 88 rooms and bungalows that are very much furnished with every cutting edge pleasantry of universal measures. A decision can be produced using extravagance rooms, ocean confronting rooms or standard rooms. The Standard rooms offer every cutting edge luxury, for example, direct dialing, shading TV and channel music, while the bungalows are enormous and rural and have their own private sit-out and yards. The ocean confronting cabins likewise have a private Jacuzzi for the solace and unwinding of visitors.



4. Lodging ITC Park Sheraton and Towers



Deliberately situated in nearness to the air terminal, the Sheraton Park Hotel and Towers is arranged in the core of the city. Visitors are invited at 283 rich guestrooms loaded with all the cutting edge solaces and customized administrations. To enjoy preeminent lavish lodging gives, different recreational enhancements, for example, bar, pool, indoor games, club and so forth are accessible. The very much outfitted rooms of the inn are decked with different conveniences, for example, TV, little bar, web get to, phone, clothing administrations and the sky is the limit from there.



5. Inn Le Royal Meridien



Spearheading the craft of treating the visitors with the best, Hotel Le Royal Meridien has made its place in the rundown of best of the five-star lodgings in Chennai. Faultless administrations furnished at the inn are complimented with the condition of - the-workmanship conveniences, for example, exercise center, pool, conferencing offices, bar, multi-food cafés and then some. The rooms are accessible in different classifications including suites, club rooms, grand rooms and all the more offering various settlement alternatives to the visitors. A not insignificant rundown of luxuries is combined with proficient administrations offered most submissively by the modern staff of the inn.



The five-star classification in Chennai is an ideal base for city visit as they provide food in all respects consciously to every one of the prerequisites of their visitors. Ideal for investigating the city these lavish lodgings guarantee a lovely remain as they serve their visitors with the best of encounters, sustenance, and administrations.



