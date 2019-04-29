5 Strategic Innovations That Are Redefining Enterprises!



Technological advancements have drastically changed the way businesses function in our country. Companies are honing in on strategy and strategic technology to gain a completive advantage in a highly competitive market. USPs no longer have the effect they once had on consumers and customers. Strides in AI and ML have left common users with personalized experiences that they have come to cherish.



The IT sector has increased its contribution to India’s GDP from 1.2% in 1998 to 7.7 % in 2017, hence showcasing the immense power it has on an economy's rise. While IT has placed us on a global platform with its subsets contributing directly to India’s GDP, current statistics clearly show us a change in trends.



Strategic trends including the likes of Big Data Analysis, IoTs, Automation, Quantum Computing, and Cyber Security are gaining immense traction especially from C-level executives across the country. These concepts have seen use cases being implemented in sectors ranging from banking and healthcare to supply chain and education.



According to sources, “By 2022, 70% of enterprises will be experimenting with immersive technologies for consumer and enterprise use, and 25% will have deployed them to production” These trends show us the immediate necessity for a curated solution.



C-suite executive and company heads are looking for curated solutions, especially in these areas.



CX Strategies: Aligning business goals with the needs of customers can be done by implementing a strong customer care strategy. By incorporating the latest technology and with the right use of data, companies can gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Cloud Computing: Almost all businesses functions and sectors have allocated a portion of their resources towards research and adoption of cloud strategies. These designs have made their way into the Indian IT ecospace back in 2016 and have come to transform important the business models of many companies.



Cyber Security: Moving toward a digitized platform has its pros and cons. While businesses implement the latest tech, they must take necessary steps to ensure that their data is secure from cyber-attacks. The year 2019 is scheduled to be the year where India is going to make massive strides in privacy and personal data protection.



Hyper-converged infrastructure: The need to simplify infrastructure has made HCIs one of the fastest growing innovations in the country. With the influx of IoTs, Cloud and mobility solutions on driving its impact in the IT sector.



General Data Protection Regulation: The European Parliament and Council have formulated the GDPR and is set to replace the Data Protection Directive 95/46/ec. While this is applicable primarily for companies handling EU citizens data, the real-world scenario involves companies from across the globe having access to this information and needing to comply with these rules, India included.



What makes Big CIO Show one of a kind?



• We host over 250 attendees – All of whom are pre-qualified, ensuring they are C-level executives, CxOs and heads of companies.



• Over 90% decision-makers – Delegates equipped with the power to sign a deal with your company (enterprises, investors and IT leaders)



• Industry diversification – Companies from all industries.



• Over 15 solution providers - showcasing the best that technology has to offer.



• 12-month deal closure - Implementation of accepted solution within 12 months.



The Eighth Edition of the Big CIO Show & Awards gathers thought leaders and industry experts from India and showcases the latest technological innovations and trends that has engulfed our economy. This Show also recognizes the efforts of selected leaders and innovators from key industry sectors for implementing new age technology in their business.



This show is scheduled to take place on the 24th of May 2019 at The Leela Mumbai.

