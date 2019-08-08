5 Innovative Skincare Ingredients That Are Going Viral

Every year, the skincare market is bursting with new must-try products, all aiming to change your makeup and beauty routines forever. What’s trending in 2019, and what new innovative beautifying solutions are taking the market by storm – from radiant pearls to your favourite succulents, here are the top 5 skincare ingredients that are going viral.

1. Pearl Powder

It’s a known fact that accessorizing with a classic pearl necklace adds a touch of glow and radiance to any look – but what if you can elevate said glow to ultra-radiant levels with this new hot ingredient? Pearls, aka the precious gems of the sea, are currently in the midst of a beauty craze. Insert pearl powder, and its wide range of benefits for your hair, skin and nails. Pearls have been used medicinally since the oldest times – back in the pre-colonial Philippines, the children of the wealthy were fed pearl powder in order to achieve luscious locks and the brightest skin. These days, you can find pearl powder under many shapes: as beauty supplements, in highlighters, face powders, as well as foundations, all promising the same thing: to make you glow as beautifully as the gems of the sea.

2. Cactus

From fashion to home décor, cacti are taking all markets by storm! When it comes to the connection between cacti and beauty, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise – after all, we all know that Aloe Vera is a type of succulent. What can cacti do for your skin: they hydrate like no other without blocking the pores – in fact, they must be hydration geniuses simply for surviving in the desert. Plus, studies show that cacti, while recommended to all types of skin, are especially beneficial in combating or preventing acne.

3. Vegan Collagen

Collagen has been a part of everyone’s beauty routine for ages – but with the increase of the vegan trend, it recently got a revamp. Introducing vegan collagen, aka one of the best aids out there to help you rejuvenate your skin. Paired with alguronic acids, collagen has the power to retain the moisture of the skin, all while preventing dehydration and optimizing elasticity. What activates the production of natural collagen, found in your body? Among others, avocados – namely, yet another one of our trending innovative skincare ingredients.

4. Oat Milk

You love it in your smoothies and coffee and you’ll love it on your skin. We’re talking about oat milk, aka one of the most nourishing, calming ingredients skincare products can contain. This milk is, alike oats, naturally rich in vitamins and minerals such as B12, vitamin D, potassium and iron. If you’re tempted to try products with oat milk as an ingredient (and there are great foundation ranges out there), know that specialists recommend this nourishing milk to those who suffer from sensitive, irritated skin.

5. Avocado

Talking about supporting the production of collagen, avocados take the lead – all while providing optimal hydration to your skin. Not only that, but the main ingredient of your breakfast toast is a great source of antioxidants, which come with amazing soothing properties. There are varied ranges of products on the market from face creams to hydrating lotions, loaded with the green goodness – and they all promise the same things: extra freshness, less irritation, immaculate shine and less visible pores.

