5 Historical Places to Remember this Independence Day





Indian Independence Movement is one long struggle. Nearly 90 years of struggle to get the Indian soil free from the British. However, many historical fights happened prior to the 1857 Indian Rebellion, but it was in 1857 the dream of Independence really got into the people of India. Several revolts, fights and chaos took place in different parts of the country. These places today are no less than places of worship. Let’s remember these places on this occasion of 73rd Independence Day of India.