4 Reasons How India Benefits from Apple's Indian Manufacturing Units





Recently, it has been reported that one of the world’s most popular smart-phone Apple iPhone XR has started its commercial production in India. According to research firm IHS, Apple iPhone XR is the top-selling smart-phone of 2019. All being part of the ‘Make in India’ plans, Foxconn (one of the contract manufacturers of Apple alongside Wistron) will be assembling Apple iPhone XR at the Chennai facility. However, this is not the first time Apple smart-phones are being manufactured in India, other Apple products such as iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are also produced in India. Besides, the ‘Made in India’ Apple smart-phones iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models are exported to Europe as well. Apart from this, Apple’s global suppliers such as Flex, Salcomp, Sunwoda Electronic, CCL Design, and Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology will also set up a production base in India to manufacture the parts and accessories like chargers and battery packs.

Talking about this, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook claimed that Apple is ‘learning a lot’ from the Indian market. He also stated that the price correction has helped boost the sales in the country. Moreover, the establishment of manufacturing units in India is part of the de-risking strategy in China and the company sought an alternative base apart from China. Let’s check out how Indian consumers will be benefited if Apple smart-phones are manufactured in the country.