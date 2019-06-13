2 Indian research teams win AWS Cloud grants



Two teams from India made it to 21 winning projects that will be awarded $1.5 million worth of cloud services, grants and technical support through the Earth Observation Cloud Credits Programme, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced.



The Centre of Studies in Resources Engineering (CSRE) at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay won the grant for its project titled "Crop inventory mapping from SAR data on cloud computing platform".



Bengaluru-based Indian Institute for Human Settlements won the grant for the project titled "Integrating Earth Observation Data with Censuses and Sample Surveys to Estimate Development Indicators for India".



The Group on Earth Observations (GEO) and AWS in December announced the programme, a joint collaboration to offer research organizations access to AWS Cloud services.



Under the Amazon Sustainability Data Initiative (ASDI), this programme will enable Earth observations and applications to support sustainable environmental development including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.



Source: IANS