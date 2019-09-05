Top Movie Releases this Weekend (Sept 5th - Sept 12th)





Last month was a blessing for all the movie lovers, with the huge releases like Mission Mangal, Saaho, Hobbs & Shaw and Once upon a Time in Hollywood. In terms of huge releases, September doesn’t have much to offer but is raring to release some quality entertainers to the audiences. This week the first Friday of the month sees Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore, the sequel to Hollywood horror thriller IT and several others hitting the theatres near you. Here are the movies that are releasing this weekend to make your weekend much better.