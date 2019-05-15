The Tashkent Files' Music Composer Believes That Movie Would Have Done Better If Given More Screens
By SiliconIndia   |   Wednesday, 15 May 2019, 08:51 Hrs
36
cmt right
33
Comment Right
47
cmt right
16
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
The Tashkent Files’ Music Composer Believes That Movie Would Have Done Better If Given More Screen


The movie ‘Tashkent files’ was released along with the big-budget movies like Kalank and Avengers Endgame, but despite the bad decision, movie’s success has turned around the entire game. The movie has received approximately 14.35 crores in the first four weeks despite having only 250 screens. The music composers of the film, Satya-Manik-Afsar believes that the movie would’ve done better than the other movies.

Manik Batra, one of the music composers, says, “The movie's success is evident from the fact that every passing weekend saw an increase in the number of audience flocking to theatres to watch our film. Viewers are looking for strong and substantial content, and that’s the reason movies like ‘The Tashkent Files’ are doing extremely well despite the lesser number of screens. But is the box office collection more important than the critical success?”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Tashkent Files’ is a conspiracy thriller about the death of former Indian Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi in lead roles, movie is distributed by Zee Studios and was released on 12th April. The renowned trio is currently working on a film named ‘Khamoshi’  and the Tamil version of the movie named ‘Kolayurthir Kalam’, and is coming up with a new song for Khamoshi’.



“A movie with a good storyline and great performances will surely be appreciated by the audience as well as critics. But we can’t ignore that Box office is as important as the critical acclamation - more than us it is important for the producers and financiers of the film because if they will earn then only there will be more work for everyone involved in the film trade”, adds, Manik.

Read more news:

Knowing the Unknown - Formula 1 

5 Classic Video Games that Bring Back the Kid in You
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.