The Tashkent Files' Music Composer Believes That Movie Would Have Done Better If Given More Screens



The movie ‘Tashkent files’ was released along with the big-budget movies like Kalank and Avengers Endgame, but despite the bad decision, movie’s success has turned around the entire game. The movie has received approximately 14.35 crores in the first four weeks despite having only 250 screens. The music composers of the film, Satya-Manik-Afsar believes that the movie would’ve done better than the other movies.



Manik Batra, one of the music composers, says, “The movie's success is evident from the fact that every passing weekend saw an increase in the number of audience flocking to theatres to watch our film. Viewers are looking for strong and substantial content, and that’s the reason movies like ‘The Tashkent Files’ are doing extremely well despite the lesser number of screens. But is the box office collection more important than the critical success?”



Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Tashkent Files’ is a conspiracy thriller about the death of former Indian Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi in lead roles, movie is distributed by Zee Studios and was released on 12th April. The renowned trio is currently working on a film named ‘Khamoshi’ and the Tamil version of the movie named ‘Kolayurthir Kalam’, and is coming up with a new song for Khamoshi’.



“A movie with a good storyline and great performances will surely be appreciated by the audience as well as critics. But we can’t ignore that Box office is as important as the critical acclamation - more than us it is important for the producers and financiers of the film because if they will earn then only there will be more work for everyone involved in the film trade”, adds, Manik.



Read more news:



Knowing the Unknown - Formula 1



5 Classic Video Games that Bring Back the Kid in You