Sunburn Fest announces phase one lineup for 2019 edition

Ahead of the Sunburn 2019 electronic dance music festival's launch in December, the ogranisers have released the phase one lineup, boasting an array of talents, including DJ Martin Garrix and The Chainsmokers.



Grammy award winner DJ FLUME, multi-platinum producer and songwriter Jonas Blue, defining figure of house music Fedde Le Grand, Dutch dance music star Julian Jordan and Belgian prodigy Lost Frequencies will be joining the Main Stage as support acts.



Candice Redding, Kryoman, Shaan, Sartek, Ritviz, Progressive Brothers, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Jetfire, Aazar, Brooks, Ellie Prohan and Loopers will also perform at the three-day event, starting on December 27.



Also, a new music venture called ‘SOLARIS' featuring a range of exquisite underground international and homegrown house and techno acts will feature on two dedicated stages.



Apart from Martin Garrix and The Chainsmokers, Techno innovators, Cuban-American DJ/producer, MaceoPlex and 5 times DJ Award winner Chilean-Swiss DJ Luciano, who will be making their India debut at the festival, will be headlining the stage. Joining them as support acts would be Oliver Huntmann, Jeremy Olander, Coyu, Hosh, Andre Winter, Anish Sood, Ana Lilia, Marino Canal, Shaun Reeves, Sequ3l, Priyanjana, Idriss D and Khen.



This edition will also feature several special label show-cases and stages, including Martin Garrix's STMPD imprint, Luciano & Friends, Senso sounds, Sin City, Slick, Suara&Vivrant.



Sunburn festivel was started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa. The venue of the festival's 10th edition in 2016 was shifted to Pune due to several reasons, including pending dues.



The fest, which is being organised in association with Percept Live and Klassique Events Goa, will return to Goa this year, after three editions in Pune.



"Sunburn follows the mantra of 'for the fans', by the fans, of the fans. We've evolved from being a music festival to an aspirational global brand with millions of loyalists. We also have the best DJs lined up for the festival and aim to close the year on a high.



"In addition to introducing an all new underground variant -‘SOLARIS', we will also be raising the bar by integrating the latest global technology and SFX to amplify the overall festival experience. We are sure that fans who attend Sunburn 13 will be talking about it for a long time to come," Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live, said.