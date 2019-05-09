Robert posts 'flashback' image of entire 'Avengers' team



Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has shared a "flashback" image of the entire cast and crew of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".



Downey Jr on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a photograph and captioned it: "Infinity War/Endgame cast and crew fully assembled... #TeamStark #thankyou Where's #waldo? It takes a village," he wrote.



Downey Jr can be seen posing with a doll representing the character Rocket Raccoon.



"Avengers: Endgame", the final chapter from the "Avengers" franchise, crossed the Rs 300 crore box office mark in India, becoming the first Hollywood film to achieve the benchmark in the country in just 10 days of its release.



It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26.



Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in "Avengers: Endgame" to save the world and fight against Thanos.



"Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony.



The star-studded cast also includes Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.



