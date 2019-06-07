Randeep Rai Would Love to be Part of Web Series



Actor Randeep Rai of "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai" fame says he is interested in taking up a web series.



After bagging his first Bollywood film "Saroj Ka Rishta", the young actor is now eyeing the web world.



"I have been approached for a couple of (movie) projects, but I believe in doing one thing at a time with complete dedication. At present, I want to give my 100 per cent to 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'. However, I would love to be a part of web series and films after the show," Randeep told IANS.



He is currently in his hometown Jhansi to celebrate his birthday on Saturday.



"My birthday is a very special and an important day in my life. I love celebrating and surrounding myself with the ones who mean the most to me. Every year I try to bring in this day with my parents and close family members," he said.



"I am particularly excited about going back home as it's been long since I've seen my parents and tasted home-cooked food," added the "O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya" actor.





Source: IANS