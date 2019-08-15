Movie Releases this Week (Aug 15 - Aug 22)





It’s time to express your patriotism, as this week celebrates the 73rd Independence Day of India. To pay tribute to the achievements the country has witnessed after the independence, the movie world is bringing you enough magic with the right kind of releases you’d ask for. Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal brings us the story of the scientists who worked tirelessly for Mangalyaan and John Abraham’s Batla House depicts the Batla House incident. Well, talking about the rest, Hollywood finally releases the star-studded movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and South India’s big releases like Comali and Ranarangam will surely make you busy this weekend. Scroll down to know more about these movies.