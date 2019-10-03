Jaipur Based MEngage extended seed round with Bollywood singer Sukhbir and other angel Investors

MEngage raised extended Seed round by another $100 K from Bollywood singer Sukhbir and other angels based at Jaipur. Keshav Sharma (CEO of leading IT company of Jaipur- Metacube) and Buren (Nikhil and Dipesh) participated along with Sukhbir in the top up round of Seed stage, to bridge the gap before Series A is raised. MEngage was earlier curated by Jaipur based Start up Studio - 100 Co-founders lab and subsequently raised $175 k in seed round from group of angle investors in July 2018.

Mr Amit Singal, CEO of Start up buddy, who participated in seed round earlier, introduced MEngage to Bollywood Singer Sukhbir over lunch meeting in Delhi. In matter of minutes, Sukhbir made up his mind to invest in MEngage. All hospitals and doctors need to automate OPD to highest level and give maximum convenience to patients, says Sukhbir Singh, “I am excited to become part of MEngage Journey as I believe the solution is solving a real problem and saving lots of time of patients ”, he adds.

MEngage is all set to re-invent and recreate patient experience with end to end OPD patient Visit work flow (Home to Doctor to Pharmacy to Lab to back Home). The MEngage works as an enterprise OPD solution for patients and doctors.

It is combination of Smart OPD + Smart Prescription + Smart Pharmacy + Smart Lab + Smart Patient Engagement. We already completed Smart OPD and Smart Prescriptions. The Funds raised will be utilized for the rest of the pieces of Smart Pharmacy and Smart labs automation. With Enterprise OPD end to end processes, we plan to become sort of oyo for clinics and manage the entire processes for clinics, says Manmohan Singh, CEO of MEngage. This will help doctors increase focus on their practice without getting involved in administrative and mundane tasks, he adds further.

MEngage journey started over a coffee meeting at CCD in early 2016, when Manmohan approached Sanjay for seeking advice on his previous start up ChaiPeeo. For Sanjay, who founded 100 Co-founders Lab, did not take much time to realize the potential of Manmohan as massive tech-entrepreneur. Manmohan Singh was the pass out of computer science from government engineering college, Bikaner and worked earlier in several technology products in leading IT companies. After multiple rounds of discussions, Manmohan Singh assumed the role of CEO of MEngage in Oct 2016. Later, Pulkit who had returned from Canada, also joined the MEngage team as Marketing head.

In last one year, MEngage has grown 7-8 times in terms of cumulative patient’s visits and will be reaching 10 Lacs figure by the month of Oct/Nov 2019. Per month patient visits reaching to almost 1.0 Lac by current month end. We have on boarded 350 doctors, out of which 250 doctors/clinics are now paid. MEngage has one of the highest or possibly highest ratio of Patients visits to number of on boarded Doctors/clinics - that is what keeps MEngage apart from the rest of the pack. Unlike other players, The Doctors find MEngage plate-form interesting as it helps them to promote themselves through white label app in their own name/clinic/hospitals.

We have perhaps best traction per unit money spent in this industry. This is one of the key differentiator and reflects savvy product market fit, says Sanjay Yadav, Chief Planning Officer, MEngage. Major users are coming from Tier 2,3 &4 Cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bhiwadi and Alwar etc. The adoption rates are high in tier-3 and tier 4 towns which comes as a surprise package to see tech adaptability in smaller towns, he adds.