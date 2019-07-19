Dhanush to Star in Karthik Subbaraj's Gangster-Thriller
Friday, 19 July 2019, 14:03 Hrs
Actor-filmmaker Dhanush will be starring in director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil gangster-thriller film, which will be completely shot the United Kingdom.

Dhanush on Friday tweeted a statement from the makers. The statement read: "YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment are proud to announce our association with the versatile actor Dhanush and the talented director Karthik Subbaraj for our next Tamil feature film. 

Aishwarya Laxmi plays the female lead in the film, which will go on the floors in August. 

The "Maari" actor said that he was "super excited" to work with Subbaraj. "I am super exited about my next project, which will be directed by @karthiksubbaraj and produced by @sash041075 of YNOT Studios with a brilliant cast and crew. Can't wait for this to start next month in London," he said. 
 



Source: IANS
