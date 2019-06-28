D Soldierz Drops New Party Track 'Level'; Available on Times Music
By siliconindia   |   Friday, 28 June 2019, 05:20 Hrs
D Soldierz Drops New Party Track ?Level?; Available on Times Music


Composed, Sung & Written by D Soldierz, the party track ‘Level’ is the next big thing as this hip-hop, up-beat song is all set to become the ultimate Friday party anthem. After a small break from their huge success of ‘Call’ and ‘Wishes’, Times Music has exclusively released this new track which is groovy with the right beats. The song is available on Times Music YouTube Channel and is exclusive to Times Music.

Commenting on this, D Soldierz, says, “We wanted to create an ultimate party track. A song that makes you and your friends want to say – “Hey, that’s my jam!”. ‘Level’ is a very special song for us. Very pumped to see how the audience will receive it”.

The music video features, the gorgeous 2018 Miss India Delhi, Gayatri Bhardwaj and it has all the elements like OTT swag, club vibes and more. Earlier, Gayatri also featured in D Soldierz’s music video ‘Call’. “I have worked with D Soldierz before for ‘Call’ and it is always fun shooting with them. Their music is absolutely wonderful and ‘Level’ is one of my favourite tracks”, says Gayatri.

Famous for their various English-Punjabi underground tracks in the genre of Dance, hip-Hop & R&B, D Soldierz is a Punjabi Music Duo formed by Singer/Songwriter Anupam Aditya Sharma a.k.a ‘Magik Eleven’ and Rapper/Lyricist Apurav Aditya Sharma a.k.a ‘O Pozitive’. 

