Big B Celebrates 'Second Birthday'

It's been over three decades since megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffered a near-fatal accident while shooting for the 1982 film "Coolie". His fans and family alike still cannot forget the day when Big B regained consciousness after days in hospital.



Recalling that incident, Big B shared that it is the love of fans that helped him spring back in life.



"Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer.. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me.. it is this love that carries me on each day.. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay," the veteran actor tweeted.



Big B's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media to celebrate his father's "second birthday"



"37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film 'Coolie'. Today - August 2, we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you," Abhsishek wrote on Instagram, along with an old photograph of himself as a young boy, and his elder sister Shweta as a young girl, with his father right after his recovery.

Read More News:

Why Music is a Big Star in the Success of 'Kabir Singh'

Harman Singha Roped in for 'It Happened In Calcutta'