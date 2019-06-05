Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina & Sunil Grover's Brilliant Performance Make This Year's Eid Even Special



Rating: ****



Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani



Producer: Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan



Director: Ali Abbas Zafar



Singers: Nakash Aziz, Shreya Ghoshal, Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan, Kamaal Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh



One of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood this year, Salman Khan fans all over the country were elated to see their favourite actor in the big screen once again as Bharat released on June 5th, 2019. Bharat’s thrilling trailer and mesmerizing songs set the expectations high for the fans. It’s a remake of the 2014 South Korean Movie ‘Ode to my Father’ and the movie already made headlines last year with PeeCee (Priyanka Chopra) walking out of the film due to her wedding with the American singer Nick Jonas.



Set in the backdrop of India in 1947, the movie takes us through the events and happenings from the nation’s partition to the early 2010s. Movie evokes the remarkable events such as 1947 partition, Nehru’s death, ’83 WC win, Manmohan Singh’s liberalization, privatization and globalization. In a nutshell, the film is all about a boy named Bharat who takes up responsibility of his family before him and showcases his journey through the decades dodging the challenges he comes across. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in the lead roles, Bharat is rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama and fun which sums up the ingredients of a mammoth hit. Hey peeps, these are signs that Bharat is all set to break the records in 2019.



During the 1947 partition, Bharat (Salman Khan) parted ways with his father (Jackie Shroff), who has to stay back at Pakistan when he was an eight year old. His father promised that they will meet at the store called ‘Hind’ in Old Delhi, which is run by Bharat’s aunt. And to keep the promise he made to his father (i.e. to keep the family together), Bharat sacrifices his entire life doing risky jobs to make sure his mother and other siblings are taken care of. For this, Bharat joined the Great Russian Circus in 1964 and earns himself a ‘playboy’ image. With the discovery of oil in the gulf region in the 70s, Bharat migrated there and fell in love with Kumud (Katrina). Later, Bharat joins Indian Navy and finally holds together the business during the liberalization in the 90s.



Salman beautifully adapted the role of Bharat, which demands a certain amount of charmness to portray from a responsible son, to a loving father and to a caring boyfriend. As movie advances, Bharat’s age too moves ahead, but his performance in displaying different era make us wonder the depth the actor in Salman has. Often considered as the ‘Nice Guy’ in Bollywood, Salman was indeed the right choice to play the role of Bharat as his personality and character matches the traditional values of looking after the parents in this declining current culture. The director was keen on making it a complementary act as he incorporates emotions and feelings with generous fun and also adding essentials for the staunching fans to cheer about.



Katrina who played the role of a Chief Engineer named Kumud Raina falls in love with Bharat for his dedication and charmness. Unlike other girls you see in the movies, she was bold enough to make the first move on him by lashing out the epic dialogue ‘I love you! Shaadi ki umra ho gayi hai meri. Tumse shaadi karna chahti hoon’ made the audience wonder the daring character she is portraying. Another highlight of the movie is Sunil Grover, who played the role of Salman’s best friend in the movie. He stunned the audience with his on-screen appearance, dialogue delivery and enthusiasm. Sunil’s energy in the movie complements Salman in a right way which helps the movie to come in ideal shape overall.



Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Bharat’s lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Kamaal Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Nakash Aziz assisted with the voice for the movie. The song ‘Zinda’ brings in that extra goosebumps every time it is used, also the background music gels well with the journey.



News around the country says that Bharat, the third collaboration (previously Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar is off to a blazing start at the box office. Reports say that the advance booking for today is huge and all set for a bumper record-breaking EID opening. Also, the movie had a special screening in Mumbai and popular Bollywood actors attended the ceremony last night. Celebrities such as KJo, Anil Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Suniel Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday, all gave positive reviews after watching the movie.



