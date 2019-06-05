B-Town Wishes Love, Peace, Happiness on Eid



Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the Hindi film fraternity on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.



Here's what the stars wrote:



Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak... love peace and prosperity among all!



Priyanka Chopra: Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world.



Anushka Sharma: To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak.



Akshay Kumar: May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.



Sidharth Malhotra: May this holy day of Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Love and respect.



Aditi Rao Hydari: Eid Mubarak... wishing happiness and magic to you all. Have a blessed day and year.



Twinkle Khanna: Eid Mubarak! Looking forward to returning home, celebrating with my Nani and hopefully getting a plateful of her famous Khichra.



Shraddha Kapoor: Eid Mubarak to everyone! Let's always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love.



Parineeti Chopra: Eid Mubarak! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani!



Yo Yo Honey Singh: Eid Mubarak to everyone!



Anil Sharma: May Allah shower peace, prosperity and health to everyone and give strength to build this earth into a beautiful place where our families and children can live peacefully.



Mohit Chauhan: Eid Mubarak! Peace and love to all.



Diana Penty: Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak everyone! May this auspicious day bring you peace, prosperity and happiness.



Shaan: May we all be blessed with peace and happiness.



Sohum Shah: Wishing everyone lots of love, peace, happiness and joy. Enjoy these moments with your loved ones. Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak.



Source: IANS