'Avengers...' sells over 2.5 mn tickets in advance sales



Ahead of its release on Friday, Hollywood superhero film "Avengers: Endgame" has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, an Indian entertainment destination.



This marks the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on the platform. "Avengers: Endgame" is also the fastest film to have surpassed the two million advance ticket sales mark on BookMyShow, read a statement.



"With just a few hours left for 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the screens, the frenzy around the film is unprecedented. The cinemas are doing everything possible to match fans' demand for the film, including round-the-clock screenings as also opening up advance bookings for the entire week ahead," Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.



"This has enabled BookMyShow to offer several more options to Marvel-lovers and cater to their excitement."



Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others, "Avengers: Endgame" is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Source: IANS