Zoomcar Join Hands with ixigo to Provide Self-Drive Cars to its 130mn User Base

Zoomcar, one of the country’s first self-drive mobility platforms partners with leading ticketing and travel portal ixigo to provide self-drive car rentals on ixigo’s platform at an inaugural offer of 20 percent OFF. The partnership will help ixigo to offer cars to its 130mn user base.

Greg Moran, Co-Founder & CEO, Zoomcar, says, “At Zoomcar, we are determined to make shared mobility services easily accessible and available to the users. To the same end, we are glad to partner with ixigo and offer our self-drive option to its large pool of users. Such collaborations, we believe, will pave the way for the mainstreaming of alternative mobility services, ensuring that users get a seamless experience”.

Being one of the largest travel aggregator in the Indian travel industry space, ixigo facilitates over 200 million monthly travel searches and this partnership will support Zoomcar to tap into ixigo’s dominant mindshare of travelers and active users. Zoomcar also works with API based product partnerships with other large distribution consumer companies to build an exponential growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, ixigo, states, “Indian travellers are increasingly opting for a holistic and exclusive vacation experience making on-demand car rentals one of the biggest travel trends of the year. We are confident that through our in-app partnership we will provide our users a seamless booking experience right from planning a trip to making it easier for them to explore vacation spots and the areas nearby”.

Founded in 2007, ixigo offers travelers from India to compare and book from 120+ travel suppliers and OTAs across flights, trains, hotels, buses & cabs. Founded by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo’s objective is to allow travelers with trustworthy & personalized travel recommendations. In addition, ixigo’s investors include Sequoia Capital India, Fosun RZ Capital, SAIF Partners, MakeMyTrip & Micromax.



