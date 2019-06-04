Zomato expands to 100 new cities, crosses 300 in India
Tuesday, 04 June 2019, 02:52 Hrs
3
Comment Right
1
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Zomato expands to 100 new cities, crosses 300 in India


Crossing the 300-cities mark, online ordering and food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced its expansion 100 new cities in India.

The new cities to get Zomato services include Bhuj, Junagadh, Rishikesh, Shimla, Ayodhya and Begusarai among others, the company said in a statement. 

"As we expand, we are also focusing on improving our average delivery time,which now stands at 30.5 minutes," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, food delivery, Zomato. 

Gupta also mentioned that in this expansion phase, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were the most active states, with the highest number of launches.

The company plans to boost its services in the Seven Sister States as well. 

On average, Zomato is onboarding 45-50 restaurants in each city and the number is likely to increase in the coming months, the company added. 

Founded in 2008, the company now serves over 70 million users every month along with 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries. 



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation



New AI system helps drones land more quickly


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
GST rate cut to spur Bengaluru
The realty market in India's tech hub is set to grow as lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate..
Ola raises Rs 400 cr for electric
Leading ride-hailing cab aggregator Ola on Friday said it raised Rs 400 crore from its early in..
Fossil Group sells smartwatch
Global watch and accessories maker Fossil Group has announced to sell its smartphone technolog..
SpiceJet plans aggressive
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet plans to aggressively expand its international networks to fl..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.