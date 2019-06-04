Zomato expands to 100 new cities, crosses 300 in India



Crossing the 300-cities mark, online ordering and food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced its expansion 100 new cities in India.



The new cities to get Zomato services include Bhuj, Junagadh, Rishikesh, Shimla, Ayodhya and Begusarai among others, the company said in a statement.



"As we expand, we are also focusing on improving our average delivery time,which now stands at 30.5 minutes," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, food delivery, Zomato.



Gupta also mentioned that in this expansion phase, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were the most active states, with the highest number of launches.



The company plans to boost its services in the Seven Sister States as well.



On average, Zomato is onboarding 45-50 restaurants in each city and the number is likely to increase in the coming months, the company added.



Founded in 2008, the company now serves over 70 million users every month along with 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.



Source: IANS