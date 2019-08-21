Wipro, IISc to Jointly Innovate in Robotics, 5G

Global software major Wipro on Tuesday tied-up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for advanced research and innovation in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G.



"We have jointly set up the Wipro-IISc research and innovation network, a hybrid industry academia collaboration unit, to drive idea discovery, research and innovation in technology and product design," said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement here.



The industry-academia partnership will focus on research and development (R&D) in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual computing, human computer interaction and vehicle-to-everything communication.



"We will leverage the research insights for our customers and the industry ecosystem while the Institute will benefit from advancing its research goal and capacity building besides commercialisation of the research outcomes," said the statement.



Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the partnership would enable them to develop innovative solutions in transformative technologies.



"IISc believes collaboration between academia and the industry is a great way of solving challenging real-world problems," said Neemuchawala in the statement.



IISc Director Anurag Kumar said the capabilities and talent of both partners would support their joint initiative to solve complex problems in autonomous vehicular systems, robotics and 5G (fifth generation broadband service).



"As part of Wipro's focus on emerging technologies and innovations, we made key investments in the three domains," said Kumar.



Wipro's expertise and understanding of domain-specific business challenges, coupled with the Institute's research capabilities, will create synergies to solve complex industry problems and develop next-generation mobility solutions.



As a global software vendor, Wipro has been investing in the three domains over the last eight years.



Autonomous systems work at the convergence of emerging technologies and are poised to disrupt multiple industries and verticals such as mobility, insurance, finance, smart cities and infrastructure, among others.



"We have developed multiple solutions such as large-scale simulators for autonomous systems, including a grounds-up autonomous vehicle, built on our IP platform capable of perceiving and navigating through cognitive algorithms and capable of seamless V2X communications based on 5G systems and services," added the statement.

Read More News:

Google 'Password Checkup' to be built into Chrome

Instagram starts allowing users to flag misinformation