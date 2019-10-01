Will Drop in the Auto Industry Affect India's Growth?

The current slowdown in the automobile industry in India will not hamper the growth of Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS as its portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications is an integral part of several growing verticals in the country, a top company executive said on Tuesday.



According to Suchit Jain, Vice President-Strategy at Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, the company does not just rely on one industry but have solid presence across sectors in India.



"We understand that automobile sector is currently going through a slowdown. For SOLIDWORKS, this is not a problem as we are present in several growing industries so this will not impact our India operations," Jain told IANS.



"SOLIDWORKS's portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications is key part of sectors like industrial equipments, consumer goods, high tech and life sciences. We are doing pretty well in those sectors in the country," Jain elaborated.



Developed by the French 3DExperience leader major Dassault Systèmes, SOLIDWORKS is a modeling computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided engineering (CAE) computer programme that is very popular in India.



"We have seen tremendous growth in the India market since last year. The start-up system has been a great adaptor of our portfolio," said Jain.



Dassault Systemes on Tuesday introduced "SOLIDWORKS 2020" in India which is the latest release of its portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications and will enable more than six million users globally to accelerate and improve product development.



"We expect improved workflows and a great satisfaction among our existing and new 3Dexperience users with the simplicity of this product," said Jain.



In an earlier interaction with IANS, Dassault Systemes's Vice Chairman and CEO Bernard Charles had said: "Users love SOLIDWORKS, they just love it. They can do the job on it and learn it quickly... especially in India".