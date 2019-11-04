TikTok Owner ByteDance Unveils its First Smartphone

Chinese conglomerate ByteDance that owns popular short video-sharing app TikTok has finally unveiled its rumoured smartphone named Nut Pro 3 under the Smartisan brand in China, the media has reported.



The device is up on sale in China for 2,899 yuan or $412.



The device, also known as Jianguo Pro 3, was developed in tandem with smartphone makers, Smartisan, and retains the same name as Smartisan's current line of devices.



As we learned earlier this year, ByteDance acquired a bunch of Smartisan patents and talent. ByteDance then helped make the Jianguo Pro 3 and packed it with branded features. Apparently, it didn't decide to change the naming scheme, Engadget reported on Friday quoting Abacus News.



The new device lets users access Douyin -- the Chinese version of TikTok -- just by swiping up on the lock screen.



Meanwhile, the Nut Pro 3 smartphone runs Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and has four rear sensors, including a 48MP camera and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.



The smartphone has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.