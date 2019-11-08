Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Ultra-Modern Customer Solution Center in Mumbai

Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the leading companies serving science is opening a Customer Solution Center (CSC) in Mumbai. The centre will aim to meet and exceed demands of customers through collaborative development of next-generation chromatography and mass spectrometry solutions.

Commenting on the opening of the new centre, Amit Chopra, Managing Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific, states, “Our customers rely on us to provide advanced solutions and this Center gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the depth of our capabilities and comprehensive offerings relevant to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, environmental and industrial applications. It is an important milestone that will enable us to deliver greater value for our customers and continue to build on our industry-leading position.

The new center in Mumbai is equipped with innovations in liquid, gas and ion chromatography, mass spectrometry, trace element analysis, molecular spectroscopy, sample preparation and a range of laboratory equipment and related consumables. The customer solution center will aim at the development of next-gen chromatography and mass spectrometry, where customers have the chance to work with Thermo Fisher’s technical experts on method development, undergo training and gain hands-on experience with the equipment.

Mitch Kennedy, President – Chromatograpy & Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific – US, says, “The announcement of our Customer Solution Center in Mumbai delivers on our commitment to bring advanced integrated solutions to the country. The center helps us continue to enable our customers to make India healthier, cleaner and safer”.



Headquartered at Waltham, Thermo Fisher Scientific allows customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. It helps the customers to accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. With a revenue of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s other brands Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Service offer a combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services.