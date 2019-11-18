Tablet Market in India Grows 7.8% in Q3, Lenovo Leads

India's tablet PC market witnessed 7.8 per cent growth in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same year-ago period -- with Lenovo, Samsung and Apple rounding off the top three spots, market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Monday.



"During 3Q 2019, the tablet market in India showed some tepid signs of growth, primarily on the back of new launches by the top players. Lenovo's leadership in the tablet market was primarily on the back of its consumer tablets," Kanika Jain, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR said in a statement.



At 37.7 per cent market share, Lenovo extended its lead in the tablet market share, compared with 29 per cent growth in the second quarter this year.



The introduction of a new Tab V7, P10 and E series contributed to strong figures for the Lenovo. Its M10 series launched earlier this year had a good share of 22 per cent.



Samsung settled in its usual second place in the market. The introduction of the new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) and the premium Tab S series helped the company's tablet shipment to grow by 22 per cent quarter on quarter.



Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) series launched in last quarter is its best performing series with 45 per cent share as it also helped Samsung to slowly encroach on the tablet market space by 3 per cent.



The newly launched base level iPad 7 series helped Apple improve on its market share with a 7 per cent QoQ growth.



"The industry will keep on moving towards providing smarter technology with a focus on innovation and customer centricity. Supporting the government's 'Digital India' campaign, transformation of education space, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) delivery network, hospitality, travel and tourism is a big focus area for tablet category", Kanika added.