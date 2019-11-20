SpiceJet Signs MoU with Gulf Air to Expand Reach

To expand its international portfolio, low-cost carrier SpiceJet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahrain-based Gulf Air "to explore greater cooperation", including an interline and codeshare agreement.



If all goes by the plan, this will be the second codeshare partnership that SpiceJet will enter, after its pact with Emirates.



In aviation parlance, a codeshare allows two airlines to sell seats on each others' flights to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.



The scope of MoU also includes collaboration in the field of pilot training, coordinated cargo and engineering services.



"We are developing an extensive portfolio of destinations, both at home and in international markets. The Middle East has always been among our top priority markets," said SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.



"This agreement is going to play an important role for SpiceJet's next phase of

growth as we continue to explore the innumerable opportunities around us," Singh said.



At present, SpiceJet operates 630 daily flights to 54 domestic and 10 international destinations. It has a fleet of 82 Boeing 737s, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and four B737 freighters.