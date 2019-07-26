Panasonic India Appoints Shirish Agarwal as Brand, Marketing Head
Friday, 26 July 2019, 04:02 Hrs
Panasonic India Appoints Shirish Agarwal as Brand, Marketing Head

Panasonic on Thursday announced appointment of Shirish Agarwal as the head of brand and marketing communications in India. Agarwal would be responsible for devising marketing strategies for products and services of the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Shirish Agarwal at an opportune time when we are moving towards being a technology company that offers complete solutions for consumers and businesses alike," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, India and South Asia, Panasonic India. 

As a marketing and communications professionals, Agarwal has been associated with brands, including Samsung India, Hewlett-Packard (HP) India and Times Internet. 

With 15 years of experience, Agarwal holds expertise in brand, media and communication strategies along with digital advertisement optimisation, consumer insights and channel marketing. 

"I am excited to join Panasonic, home to some of the most innovative solutions that have captured the consumer imagination," said Agarwal. 

Source: IANS
