OYO appoints Harshit Vyas as Chief Business Officer, India

New Delhi: OYO Hotels and Homes on Wednesday announced the appointment of Harshit Vyas, as the Chief Business Officer for its India operations.



In a statement, OYO said that the appoinment came into effect from October 1, 2019.



Prior to his elevation as the Chief Business Officer, India, he was tasked with the role of Head of West Region, it added.



Vyas had joined OYO in 2013 as one of its first five core employees focusing on business development for OYO's first city launch in Gurgaon.



"During his tenure at OYO, he has led OYO's first foray in the international market as part of which he set up a team of local nationals, tested out various business models and built relationships with asset partners in Malaysia," it said.

