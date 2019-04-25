OYO & PlanetSpark Launches 500 ‘New Age’ Learning Spaces for Children across India



OYO and EdTech startup, Planetspark to set up more than 500 new age learning space for children across India, especially kids of KG to 8th in the neighborhood. PlanetSpark will offer the educational needs and OYO will be providing the spaces at scale required to be available in neighborhood areas of all the metropolitan cities in India.



Kunal Malik, Co-Founder, PlanetSpark, comments, “We realized that OYO had similar aggressive plans as us to scale up their supply over the next few months. Hence, instead of putting our efforts separately, we decided to join hands to have a force multiplier. Also, we only wanted to partner with a trusted brand where parents can send their children without any safety concern”.



OYO’s learning spaces will be with appealing interior design, child friendly furniture and PlanetSpark’s gaming content will be loaded with thousands of learning games, cartoons, videos, quests and quizzes. The unique feature about the gamified content from PlanetSpark is that it can be customizable according to the student learning patterns. With the partnership, PlanetSpark’s engaging content and certified tutors will create a truly standardized experience.



Speaking about the partnership, Maneesh Dhooper, Co-Founder, PlanetSpark, says, “Our learning app is growing exponentially and is generating high demand from parents across the country. For this one of its kind ‘Learn at your nearest OYO” model we already have over 1000 parents who has registered their children during our pre-launch phase”.



Since 2006, PlanetSpark has been making students fall in love with academics in an engaging and gamified fashion. Funded by FIITJEE, India’s leading test prep company, PlanetSpark draws its inspiration from child cognitive psychology and learning pedagogy. It’s well on its way to make traditional tuition classes obsolete through powerful and gamified learn-tech products and certified teachers in K to 8 educations. The Gurgaon based startup plans to fulfil the requirement that’s generating on its Mobile App and other digital platforms.



Founded by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO revolutionized the fragmented and legacy-driven budget hospitality space in India by providing standardization of services, amenities and in-room experience. With over 10,000 exclusive hotels in its chain, OYO has pioneered the world’s first full stack technology led hospitality model. It has been backed by leading global investors, including the SoftBank Group, Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital and Greenoaks Capital.



