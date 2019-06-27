Markets Pause Ahead of US-China Trade Meet



With the key US-China trade talks just around the corner, Indian markets took a pause on Thursday.



The Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note before turning choppy towards the end of the session.



The Sensex finished just 5.67 points lower at 39,592.08 while the Nifty also ended on a flat note at 11,841.55.



"A healthy environment was developed ahead of the G20 meet. Markets took a pause today awaiting the outcome of the US-China trade talks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.



The Sensex and Nifty have shown no decisive trend in the past fortnight as investors are awaiting the tabling of the Union Budget and the outcome of trade talks between the US and China.



Besides, the forecast of a weak monsoon have kept the investors away from participating.



The imposition by the US of 25 per cent tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China would reduce world economic output by 0.4 percentage points (pp) in 2020, Fitch Ratings has said.



