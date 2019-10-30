Lionel Richie and Jeb Bush-backed Heal Set To Change Healthcare Accessibility

Heal, created by an Indian-American couple has raised $75 million in venture capital and attracted celebrity backers as Lionel Richie and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

FREMONT, CA: Amidst the rising costs for quality and timely healthcare services, Heal, a four-year-old technology start-up, is all set to change the concept of assured medical help. Backed by Lionel Richie, a celebrity singer and songwriter, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, this startup raised $75 million in venture capital.

Founded by an Indian-American couple Nick Desai and Dr. Renee Dua, Heal provides a concierge service for health care. It delivers assured medical services to a patient's home on-demand through an application, along with multiple key medical tests. Users can quickly request a nearby clinician or doctor by just providing their medical details and credit card information.

The regular visit endures 30 to 60 minutes, and Heal specialists come with medical assistant and testing apparatus to perform everything from an ECG, ultrasound, and bone scan to blood testing and allergy screening. They additionally get a firsthand look at the patient's living conditions and access to nourishment and solutions they need to remain healthy. The application also sends a HIPAA-compliant summary of the services or diagnostics to the patients within 24 hours.

The objective of this app is twofold: first is to give healthcare services to a developing population of seniors and underprivileged people, a community who think that it is hard to visit specialists or medical centers; another goal is to bring down medical and healthcare costs. Regularly these sick patients resort to emergency-room visits for critical care that charge over the top expenses.

This concept for health care is much cost-effective and straightforward; in addition, it has gained popularity among patients. According to the company, patients can get treatment without all the administrative paperwork and extra expense with Heal’s service.

In 2018, Gov. Bush invested in the company and joined Heal's board. He believes this healthcare model can scale on the global level because it has great potential.

Heal was featured in Silicon India Magazine as one of the Top 100 Tech Companies 2017. Heal has grown in revenues of 310 percent over the past 12 months. Many private insurers, like Cigna, Humana and United Healthcare, are collaborating with Heal. The company is also planning to expand its services to other communities such as Gainesville and Georgia in the coming months.

