Infosys Opens its New Digital Innovation Centre at Dusseldorf, Germany

Infosys has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Centre in Dusseldorf, Germany. The new centre will aid Infosys to work with the clients in the region in supporting their digital transformation journey and also by focusing on next-generation business suites such as SAP HANA, as well as cloud based services, Internet of Things, 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.



Commenting on this, Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, states, “This investment in Germany builds on Infosys' long-standing commitment to Europe, our investment in developing a highly skilled workforce, and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients. Dusseldorf is at the vanguard of technological innovation, with a highly skilled labour supply, productivity, social, legal, and regulatory credentials. The new centre, along with our strategic academic partnerships, will help us build the next-generation of technology talent”.

Serving as a link between businesses and education establishments in Germany, the centre at Dusseldorf will be supporting Infosys’ objective to develop and train tomorrow’s workforce to overcome the STEM skills gap in the region. In addition, Infosys also joined strategic partnerships with leading regional academic institutions such as Hochschule Dusseldorf - University of Applied Sciences and WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management to work on joint training courses, research and scholarships. The centre will also be part of Infosys’s global network of Digital Innovation centre and work in accordance with company’s Digital Design Studio in Berlin.



Thomas Geisel, Mayor, City of Dusseldorf, comments, “We are very pleased that Infosys has decided to open its new Digital Innovation Center in Dusseldorf. We are convinced that Infosys will make a considerable contribution towards the digital transformation of the local economy in Düsseldorf. Infosys will find a great pool of academic talent in the region and its investment in this talent will help to prepare the up-coming local workforce for the future. We look forward to working with the local and the global team of Infosys in the months to come and we will provide them the support they need for a successful start in Dusseldorf."