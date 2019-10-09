InCred Closes Its Market Linked Debenture

InCred Financial Services, a NBFC of India closes its debut Market Linked Debenture (MLD) issuance. This issue is a part of Incred's ongoing 100 crore MLD program and was arranged in partnership with Sanctum Wealth Management.

The issue was fully subscribed despite the tough market backdrop. It also drops focus on the raging appetite of the investor community for consumer and MSME focused small ticket lending models. The innovative fundraising gives investors the access to a higher yielding asset class. Furthermore, it gives other source of funding through traditional bank and capital market channels to Incred.

The Incred is based in Mumbai. This tech enabled non-banking financial company offers personal loans, education loans and SMEs loans. There is custom-made option available for the SMEs loans to serve the distinctive requirements of their customers. InCred, promoted by former Deutsche Bank executive Bhupinder Singh, has closed two successful rounds of equity rising and has diversified pool of debt providers across the Indian banking and capital market ecosystem.

“We are very pleased with the issuance of our debut MLD and its over-subscription in this market indicates the confidence that investors have in our diversified business model, our risk management philosophy and practices, our technology infrastructure, and the quality of our talent pool. We were pleased with the arranger services provided by Sanctum and will look to issue additional tranches under our MLD Programme in future,” says Vivek Bansal, CFO, InCred.