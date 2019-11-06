How Manthan's Partnership With RichRelevance Benefit it?

Manthan Software, an AI-powered cloud analytics company is venturing into a strategic alliance with personalization software provider RichRelevance, to expand the Algorithmic customer experience solutions. Both the companies have initiated a go-to-market now and have set the path towards consolidating their businesses in the coming year, agreeing to the applicable regulations.

"We see Manthan and RichRelevance as truly complementary to deliver a new class of industry-critical solutions to consumer retail companies such as Brands, Retailers, Marketplaces, QSRs, Publishers, and Financial Services. You now have a partnership that is deeply vested in your success and brings a joint solution and expertise to the market to help you grow digital revenues through personalization," says Atul Jalan, CEO of Manthan Software.

Digital change is expected in the age of the empowered consumer. But, retail is the first industry to confront this disruption, responding by embracing the need for data science in decision-making and transforming into an algorithmic enterprise. The retailers should bring out their fragmented view of their customers across channels, personalizing marketing engagement at every touchpoint. Algorithmic businesses need the ability to automatically sense and process the customer context in real-time, and respond with personalized experiences based on Machine Learning Models.

Manthan and RichRelevance together intend to deliver an end-to-end Algorithmic Customer Experience marketing solution that includes the category-leading B2C Customer Data Platform, Retail Marketing, Merchandising solution, and Real-time Personalization with advanced data science. Furthermore, this comprehensive solution would enable retailers and brands to automatically test and deliver the most relevant content and offers across all touchpoints. In addition, the marketing solution would also manage and deploy data science models and leverage AI scale with low or no involvement of IT.

"This partnership reflects the market need for consumer retailers of all types to become algorithmic enterprises. As a leader in AI-driven cloud analytics, we see Manthan Software as absolutely strategic in expanding our joint value to create a digital experience marketing platform for our customers," says Bill Pearce, Chairman, RichRelevance.