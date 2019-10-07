How MAKERS, Making its Way to India, Spotlight Women Change-Makers?

Verizon Media, a Verizon Communications' division for media, introduces MAKERS to India. MAKERS India is a digital and video platform that helps in accelerating women's movement in the US. As Makers ventures into India, it has announced a strategic partnership with YourStory, the startup media platform. This partnership is initiated with the idea to connect with the women change-makers both online and offline.

“We see compelling opportunities to serve India’s expanding audience of women, who now comprise over 42 percent of Internet users in the country. Now more than ever, women in India are raising their voices for change. Given the digital revolution unfolding across the country and the Government of India's push for women's inclusion, especially at the workplace, this is an exciting time for us to launch MAKERS India. Together with YourStory, we want to empower this growing community of Indian women to propel change and shape a new narrative for women in the country as it takes forward the innovative, powerful storytelling MAKERS is known for in the US,” says Rose Tsou, Head of International & e-commerce, Verizon Media.

The MAKERS India platform would serve as the gateway with the influential stories from the trailblazer women across the country. It is launched at a crucial point in the women's movement in India, focusing on problems like gender equality in the workplace. This platform enables discussion in the form of podcasts, visuals storytelling, live events, documentaries, and award-winning digital content.

The inaugural event also launched the campaign #OurTimeIsNow. MAKERS India would push the country to take a stand and raise their voice together. #OurTimeIsNow would strengthen women's voices and help in breaking the societal and cultural barriers. The platform would also offer the brands the opportunity to engage with women audience to involve in interactive forums and events that are relevant to women.

“From the moment we founded MAKERS, the vision was to harness the power of storytelling and sharing real-life experiences to inspire action. We are thrilled to take the MAKERS mission to India to celebrate and support all women who are speaking up, speaking out, and using their voices to drive equality forward," states Dyllan McGee, Founder & Executive Producer, MAKERS

“Bringing together YourStory’s content expertise with Verizon Media’s leading-edge tech will create an unparalleled platform to connect women in India and catalyze change. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to drive impact with MAKERS India, to advance the women’s movement in India,” says Shradha Sharma, Founder, CEO & Chief Editor of YourStory.