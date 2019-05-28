GoDaddy's new solution targets small businesses in India



Internet names and registrations management major GoDaddy on Monday said it launched a new Internet solution for small business owners and entrepreneurs in India that can allow them to go online with an investment of less than Rs 3 per day.



The new solution, Online Starter Bundle, comes with a choice of domain extensions between .in and co.in for businesses.



"Our aim is to help ensure more online adoption among Indian businesses, by giving them easy-to-use and affordable products to turn their dreams into reality online," Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said in a statement.



The Online Starter Bundle solution which promises a seamless experience across phone and desktop offers a starter one-page website, along with an email account, enabling people to easily bring their ventures online.



GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store.



Source: IANS