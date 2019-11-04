GPX India Expands Cloud Offerings with Oracle FastConnect

GPX India, one of the leading providers of premium True Carrier-neutral data centers and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), will deliver its dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect. With the collaboration, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from Mumbai, which automatically boosts the performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that provide the access to critical business data and functions.

Commenting on this, Manoj Paul, MD, GPX India, says, “The launch of Oracle FastConnect in India at the GPX data center provides new opportunities for our customers, enabling them to build solutions that take advantage of the economic benefits of Oracle Cloud alongside their existing on-premises infrastructure. Our highly differentiated Tier IV data center is already a thriving digital ecosystem and the most interconnected Data Center, providing direct access to a wide range of connectivity and cloud options”.

However, the customers located in GPX’s Mumbai Data Center can set up a high speed, dedicated connection to Oracle Cloud, whereas the customers located elsewhere can also establish dedicated private connections to Oracle Cloud using Oracle FastConnect via leased lines or MPLS links from a range of available Telecom Service Providers in GPX’s Mumbai Data Center.

Providing dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services, FastConnect delivers an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options and more. Also, the generation 2 enterprise cloud platform of Oracle Cloud delivers powerful computers and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain.

Started in 2002, GPX creates and functions state-of-the-art, private, carrier neutral Data Center’s in fast growing commercial markets at cable landing stations. It launched in Mumbai in 2012 to offer Tier 4 Colocation Services that provides a unique content, carrier and cloud ecosystem. GPX pioneered the concept of creating a ‘Marketplace’ – where content, carriers & the cloud meet, where multiple providers meet and provide choice of services.