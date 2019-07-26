EY in India Buys C Centric to Boost Businesses' Customer Experience

Management consulting multinational EY on Thursday announced the acquisition of C Centric, a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions and services for an undisclosed amount.



With this, EY will be able to blend emerging technologies with innovation to help businesses optimise their technology investments and drive better business outcomes. The C Centric acquisition will power this process further as it will enable the integration of core CRM technology and capabilities in the delivery of full-circle transformation services.



The latest acquisition by EY is part of its larger strategy to expand its footprint in India with focus on building digital capabilities that help organisations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges.



EY has globally completed over 120 acquisitions in the last six years and has over 21 alliances with technology majors around the world. EY in India recently acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design to drive digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems.



The acquisition allows EY to bring on board a team experienced in conceptualizing and implementing CRM solutions, the company said. The team's capabilities range from both online as well as on-premise CRM implementations that include social CRM, cloud CRM, SaaS CRM, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA)-powered CRM.



"Over the past couple of years, we have collaborated with the C Centric team in strategizing and implementing several complex, large-scale digital transformation programs and our clients have benefitted immensely from this association. Their addition to EY will strengthen our ability to help businesses capitalise on the digital wave and provide an end-to-end digital experience to customers," said Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Leader, Advisory Services, EY in India.



C Centric was co-founded in 2007 in Mumbai and have a presence in three cities. It is a leading provider of 'customer centric' software solutions offering customer experience linked consulting services, implementation and maintenance as well as customer focused solutions linked to finance investments and operations. It also partners with some of the world's leading providers of customer management solutions, including Microsoft.

Read More News:

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models with A13 chip

Indian Enterprises Shift to Cloud, Security Top Concern: CMR

Source: IANS